28 killed as bus falls into ravine in Pakistan

The incident occurred as one of the tyres of the bus en route to Quetta from Gwadar, burst after which it fell into the ravine, Dawn reported.

Islamabad: At least 28 people were killed and 20 others injured on Wednesday when a bus they were travelling in plunged into a ravine in Washuk district of Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

The injured were rushed to Basima Civil Hospital.

The death toll is expected to rise as some of the injured are critical, sources said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic incident.

PM Sharif said, “We stand with the bereaved families in this difficult time.”

The prime minister and Bugti also directed authorities to provide all possible medical aid to the injured.

Bugti prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Details are awaited.

