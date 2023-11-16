28,057 postal ballot applications accepted in Telangana

Hyderabad: Election authorities in Telangana have accepted 28,057 postal ballot applications for the state Assembly elections scheduled on November 30.

A total of 44,097 applications were received in Form 12D for postal ballot from absentee voters like senior citizens, PwD (persons with disability), and essential services voters.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, 28,057 applications have been accepted.

Highest number of applications – 812 – were received from Siddipet Assembly constituency and of them, 757 were accepted. The least of 11 applications were received in Bahadurpura constituency and all were accepted.

The distribution of form 12D began on November 1 while the last date for submitting the applications was November 8.

The categories of employees who are considered part of essential service category eligible for postal ballots are those from Airports Authority of India, Food Corporation of India, Railways, Press Information Bureau, Doordarshan, All India Radio, electricity wing, family welfare, Road Transport Corporation, food and civil supply, BSNL, media persons authorised by the EC, and fire services personnel.