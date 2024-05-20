3.4 magnitude tremor hits Kutch in Gujarat; no casualty

No casualty or loss of property was reported in the district due to the seismic activity, officials said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 20th May 2024 1:42 pm IST
Representational photo

Ahmedabad: A tremor of 3.4 magnitude hit Gujarat’s Kutch district on Monday, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

The tremor was recorded 10.36 am with its epicentre 60 km north-north west of Lakhpat, at a depth of 4.1 kilometres, the Gandhinagar-based ISR said in its latest report.

This is the fifth tremor of magnitude between 3 and 4 recorded in the state’s Saurashtra-Kutch region so far this month, the ISR data showed.

Earthquake risk is very high in Gujarat. It has suffered nine major earthquakes in the past 200 years, as per the information provided by the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA).

The 2001 Kutch earthquake was the third largest and second most destructive in India over the last two centuries, it said.

On January 26, 2001, Gujarat was struck by a 6.9 magnitude earthquake with its epicentre located near Bhachau in Kutch which affected the entire state.

The quake had claimed nearly 13,800 lives and left 1.67 lakh others injured, as per the information provided by the GSDMA.

