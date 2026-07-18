3 held for organised child trafficking, three-year-old rescued

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police, on Saturday, July 18, rescued a three-year-old girl, allegedly kidnapped from a pavement near Lingampally Railway Station two days ago. Three people, including a 31-year-old nurse, have been arrested.

The three accused – Kothi Srinivas, 36, Doma Rama Krishna, 23 and Paladhi Navaneetha – were arrested on charges of conducting an organised child trafficking network under the guise of illegal adoptions.

Pushparani’s mother, Badheto Govindamma, a street vendor from Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, filed a missing child complaint on July 16. She said both she and her daughter were sleeping on the pavement in front of Bhavani Hotel, adjacent to Platform No 6. The next morning, Pushparani was missing.

A case was registered and investigations started right away.

Navaneetha is a staff nurse and laboratory technician in a private diagnostic laboratory at Mahabubnagar. Over time, she came across several couples who desired a child, but outside the legal adoption process.

Using her access to hospitals and information on pregnant women and newborns, she allegedly created a network of intermediaries engaged in the illegal procurement and trafficking of babies and small children.

She negotiated financial transactions between biological parents, intermediaries, purchasers and facilitated two such illegal adoptions.

Pushparani case

About two months ago, she was approached by a woman seeking a baby. On her instruction, Srinivas and Rama Krishna kidnapped Pushparani from the Lingampally Railway Station, brought the child near the Government Area Hospital in Mahabubnagar and handed it over to the client.

With the joint effort of Chandanagar, Narsingi and Central Crime police stations and extensive tracking, Srinivas and Rama Krishna, all three accused, were apprehended before the child was sold.

Pushparani was handed over to her relieved parents.