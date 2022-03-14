3 killed, 12 injured in Jammu scrap shop blaze

Jammu: Three persons were killed and 12 injured on Monday in a massive blaze inside a scrap shop and surrounding ‘jhuggies’ (shanties) in Jammu city, police said.

Locals said the fire broke out in the evening initially in a scrap shop and engulfed the surrounding ‘jhuggies’ in the Residency Road area.

SSP, Jammu, Chandan Kohli, also said that the fire broke out in a scrap shop located in the Residency Road area of Jammu this evening.

“Electric short circuit is suspected to be the cause of fire as per preliminary reports.

“In the incident, lames engulfed the entire building and some LPG cylinders lying inside the shop exploded,” he said.

“As many as 15 persons sustained injuries in the incident and all were evacuated from the site with hectic efforts of police, fire and emergency services assisted by locals,” he said, adding that three of them had died.

“The injured are under treatment in the local hospital.”