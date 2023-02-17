3 miraculous rescues from rubble 261 hrs after quakes hit Turkey

Ankara: Two men were rescued from debris, 261 hours after two major quakes hit Turkey.

Mehmet Ali Sakiroglu, 26, and Mustafa Avci, 34, were rescued from the rubble in Antakya district on Thursday night, Anadolu Agency reported.

A 12-year-old boy was rescued from the rubble in Hatay province on Thursday night, 260 hours after the tragedy.

At least 38,044 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that rocked Turkey on February 6, the country’s disaster agency said on Friday.

A 34-year-old man, one of two people pulled from the rubble of a building in Hatay's central Antakya district, spoke to his brother by phone



