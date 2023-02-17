3 miraculous rescues from rubble 261 hrs after quakes hit Turkey

At least 38,044 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that rocked Turkey on February 6, the country's disaster agency said on Friday.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 17th February 2023 5:29 pm IST
Photo: Reuters

Ankara: Two men were rescued from debris, 261 hours after two major quakes hit Turkey.

Mehmet Ali Sakiroglu, 26, and Mustafa Avci, 34, were rescued from the rubble in Antakya district on Thursday night, Anadolu Agency reported.

A 12-year-old boy was rescued from the rubble in Hatay province on Thursday night, 260 hours after the tragedy.

At least 38,044 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that rocked Turkey on February 6, the country’s disaster agency said on Friday.

