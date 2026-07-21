3 missing girls from Domalguda traced to Secunderabad station

CCTV footage examined by police showed the girls taking an autorickshaw from Himayatnagar to Kacheguda railway station, with further footage placing them at Secunderabad railway station.

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Missing persons poster for three minor girls from Domalguda, found at Secunderabad station.

Hyderabad: Police have launched a search for three minor girls from migrant worker families who went missing from Domalguda, with CCTV footage tracing their movements to Kacheguda and Secunderabad railway stations.

According to police, the girls, two sisters and a relative, from Chhattisgarhi migrant families living in Farid Basti, left home on Sunday morning and did not return. Family members searched for them before approaching Domalguda police with a complaint, following which a case was registered.

CCTV footage examined by police showed the girls taking an autorickshaw from Himayatnagar to Kacheguda railway station, with further footage placing them at Secunderabad railway station. This has led police to suspect they may have travelled out of the city, possibly in an attempt to reach their native place in Chhattisgarh.

Subhan Bakery

Special police teams have been formed to trace the girls. Investigators are coordinating with railway authorities and have alerted police units in neighbouring districts, as well as in Chhattisgarh, as the search continues.

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