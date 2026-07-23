3 pilots ill after Hyderabad stopover, British Airways probes

Hyderabad: British Airways has launched an investigation after all three pilots operating flight BA276 from Hyderabad to London Heathrow reportedly suffered food poisoning following an overnight stopover in the city.

The pilots had shared breakfast together in the club lounge of their layover hotel in Hyderabad before the flight, and reportedly drank bottled water supplied by an external company. During the roughly 10-and-a-half-hour journey, one of the first officers became seriously unwell and was described as incapacitated, requiring oxygen. The other two pilots continued their duties despite showing symptoms, though their condition worsened after the Boeing 777-200 landed at Heathrow.

British Airways said passenger safety was never compromised and that the aircraft landed normally. “The welfare of our colleagues is a top priority, and we are reviewing crew accommodation in this location following some isolated reports of sickness,” the airline said in a statement.

The pilots reportedly filed Air Safety Reports and were asked to provide samples to help doctors identify the source of the illness. The exact cause has not yet been confirmed, and British Airways is now reviewing its hotel arrangements in Hyderabad.