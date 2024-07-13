33 Indians rescued from farm ‘slavery’ in Italy; abusers held

Italian authorities rescued at least 33 Indian labourers from slave-like working conditions in the northern Verona province on Saturday, July 13, and seized almost half a million euros ($545,300) from the alleged abusers, Reuters reported.

This incident comes as labour exploitation is on the rise in Italy, after the tragic death of an Indian fruit picker in June whose arm was severed by machinery.

Citing the police, Reuters reported that the alleged perpetrators, also of Indian origin, brought fellow nationals to Italy on seasonal work permits, demanding 17,000 euros each for a better future.

The migrants were employed on farms, working seven days a week and 10-12 hours a day for just 4 euros an hour. Their wages were entirely docked from them until they settled their debts which was described as ‘slavery’ by the police.

An official statement from the Italy police said that the perpetrators had asked some to continue working for free to pay an additional 13,000 euros for a permanent work permit which they would have never gotten.

The police said that the victims would be offered protection, job opportunities, and legal residency papers.

The abusers have been charged with crimes connected to slavery and labour exploitation.