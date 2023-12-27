$3,499 Apple Vision Pro headset may be available in late Jan or early Feb

Apple Vision Pro also features EyeSight, that helps users stay connected with those around them.

Apple introduces Apple Vision Pro, the future of AR headsets

New Delhi: The $3,499 Apple mixed reality (MR) headset, unveiled for the first time in June this year, is tipped to be available in the market in late January or early February.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the headset has a “late-January/early-February” release date.

“Shipments in 2024 are estimated to be approximately 500,000 units. Vision Pro is currently in mass production and will begin mass shipments in the first week of January 2024,” he predicted in a post on Medium.

“Vision Pro will most likely hit the store shelves in late January or early February based on the current mass shipment schedule,” Kuo claimed.

Kuo referred to Vision Pro as “Apple’s most important product of 2024.”

“If user feedback on Vision Pro is better than expected, it will help strengthen the market consensus that ‘Vision Pro is the next star product in consumer electronics’ and the related supply chain stock price,” he mentioned.

Vision Pro introduces a fully three-dimensional user interface controlled by a user’s eyes, hands, and voice. Featuring visionOS, the world’s first spatial operating system, Vision Pro lets users interact with digital content in a way that feels like it is physically present in their space.

With two ultra-high-resolution displays, Apple Vision Pro can transform any space into a personal movie theater with a screen that feels 100 feet wide and an advanced Spatial Audio system, according to the company.

