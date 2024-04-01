36 Palestinians killed in overnight Israeli strikes across Gaza

Gaza: At least 36 Palestinians were killed and dozens others wounded in overnight Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip, Palestinian sources said.

In the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Younis, at least 11 were killed and dozens of others injured on Sunday in an Israeli drone attack targetting a group of Palestinians, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, a Palestinian woman and her child were killed in an Israeli artillery shelling that targeted a residential house in the “Al-Mawasi” area, west of Khan Younis, sources told Xinhua news agency on Sunday.

In northern Gaza, 17 Palestinians were killed and at least 30 wounded in the Israeli bombing on Saturday night of a gathering of Palestinians who were waiting for aid at the “Kuwait” roundabout in the Al-Zaytoun neighbourhood, south of Gaza City, local sources and eyewitnesses said.

In the Maghazi Palestinian refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, at least six people were killed after an aircraft bombed a residential house.

Ambulance crews and the Civil Defence Service have rushed to recover some other residents buried under the rubble of the camp.

Israeli forces also launched airstrikes and intense artillery shelling on the outskirts of the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian security sources.

The sources told Xinhua news agency that the air and artillery bombardment was accompanied by an incursion of mobile troops into the “Al-Baraka” area, which lasted for several hours, during which an unidentified person was arrested from one of the houses.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.