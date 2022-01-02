37 Houthi militants killed in battle with Yemeni army

Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 2nd January 2022 6:49 pm IST
Representative imaage

Sanaa: Thirty-seven Houthi militia members were killed in a battle with the Yemeni army in the central province of Marib, a government military source said.

The ground battle took place in the area of al-Balak al-Sharki in the government-controlled southern Marib, during which the army recaptured several positions of the militia, the source told Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led Arab coalition backing the Yemeni army announced the launch of 23 airstrikes, killing 160 Houthi militants and destroying 17 vehicles in southern Marib frontline, the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV reported.

Houthi media made no comment on the battle.

In February last year, the Iran-backed Houthi militia began a major offensive against the Saudi-backed Yemeni government army to capture the strategic oil-rich province.

