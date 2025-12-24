It is officially that time of the year when Hyderabad’s readers come together under one roof to browse through rows of books and linger over new titles. With the 38th Hyderabad Book Fair currently underway, the energy is high as crowded aisles witness readers gushing over books and their favourite authors.

Five days into the fair, and it has already drawn hundreds of thousands of visitors, with the crowd continuing to grow each day. About 368 stalls are spread across the venue, showcasing everything from popular bestsellers to niche and independent collections. However, amid this abundance, it is easy to miss some stalls that offer something distinctive.

During a visit to the Hyderabad Book Fair, Siasat.com stumbled upon four stalls that are worth stopping by.

1. Elami Publications (Stall no. 240)

Elami Publications is run by Purnima Tammireddy, who is also a talented writer and translator. The stall features her Telugu translations of works by iconic Urdu writers such as Saadat Hasan Manto and Amrita Pritam, bringing Urdu literature closer to Telugu-speaking readers. Other notable highlights are Purnima’s English translation of popular Telugu writer Volga’s (Popuri Lalita Kumari) book On the Banks of the Pampa and Zeenath Khan’s The Sirens of September.

Though Elami has published only ten titles so far, its offerings stand out for their uniqueness and depth, diverging from conventional Telugu publications. Speaking to Siasat.com, Purnima said, “I am trying to bridge the gap between languages. I would like to make Urdu literature accessible to my Telugu readers and Telugu more accessible to English readers.”

Drop by if you want to explore literary works across languages or just to chat with Purnima and Kaustabha, the people behind the stall.

Saadat Hassan Manto and Amrita Pritam’s works in Telugu (Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

2. Thumbi (Stall no. 241)

You might enter Thumbi for the beautiful setup and stay for the fascinating work it represents. Right beside Elami Publications, this stall belongs to Thumbi, a children’s magazine from Cuckoo Forest School in Tamil Nadu. The school primarily works with rural and tribal children, using imaginative and unconventional methods to teach. Thumbi is a monthly magazine featuring stories written in Tamil and English by children, for children, giving young voices a platform to share their creativity.

The stall itself is a visual delight, with paper cranes floating overhead and postcards from the school displayed throughout. White curtains painted with flowers and shelves adorned with fairy lights create a whimsical atmosphere that perfectly reflects the magazine and the children’s spirit.

Thumbi at Hyderabad Book Fair (Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

3. Janchetna (Stall no. 264)

Janchetna is a stall with a purpose: to spread progressive literature across different sections of society. It features books on Marxism, Fascism, national questions, identity politics, and the writings of Bhagat Singh.

The stall is also selling thought-provoking art from the Progressive Artists’ League. Adding to the experience was a live painting session by an artist present at the stall. As visitors browsed through books, the artist worked quietly, painting scenes in real time. The live art is not for sale, but simply to allow people to witness the process.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Hina, a volunteer at the stall, said, “The culture of reading among youth is being systematically eroded. Education is under pressure everywhere, with bans on books and films and interference in academic curricula. Janchetna is trying to counter this by making critical literature accessible and encouraging independent thought.” The stall is a must-visit for those who want to engage with ideas that challenge the mainstream and spark conversation.

Art at the Janchetna stall (Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

4. Telangana Tourism (Stall no. 15)

If you love Hyderabad as much as any other Hyderabadi, the Telangana Tourism stall is a must-visit stop at the Hyderabad Book Fair. The stall offers a colourful glimpse into the state’s rich heritage, culture, food and natural beauty. From historic forts and palaces to serene lakes and lively festivals, every display is designed to capture the imagination of visitors. Brochures, photographs, and interactive exhibits make it easy to explore both popular and offbeat destinations across Telangana.

Whether you are planning a trip or simply want to soak in Telangana’s charm, this stall offers a delightful mix of information, inspiration, and local flavour, making it a stop that every Hyderabad enthusiast will enjoy.