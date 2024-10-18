39 pc of Indian workforce in India hail mental health programmes at job

New Delhi: At least 39 percent of the Indian workforce in India have noticed real benefits from their company’s mental health programmes, a survey said on Friday, October 18.

Additionally, 48 percent of employees rated these initiatives as “highly effective,” suggesting that many companies are moving in the right direction to support their employees’ well-being, according to the survey by Naukri.com.

However, the data also revealed critical gaps, highlighting the need for more targeted efforts to create a workplace environment where open conversations around mental well-being are encouraged.

The findings revealed what employees need to feel more comfortable discussing mental health at work.

The most requested resource was professional counseling, with 45 percent of respondents highlighting its importance.

Moreover, 37 percent called for clear mental health policies, while 35 percent valued the chance to openly discuss mental health issues with leadership.

Another 25 per cent noted the need for better mental health training for managers, showing a demand for more supportive and informed management.

“However, not all employees found the initiatives impactful. Among those who felt limited benefits, 23 per cent saw these programmes as ‘formalities,’ lacking meaningful impact,” the findings showed.

Another 27 percent acknowledged some progress but felt stronger efforts were needed, while 11 percent reported that their workplaces did not offer any mental health support.

The results point to broader trends in the job market, where mental health support is becoming a key factor in employment decisions.

“Jobseekers are actively prioritising organisations that offer substantial and effective mental health initiatives, indicating that companies focusing on employee well-being may gain a competitive edge in attracting and retaining top talent,” said the survey.

The survey stated that companies must continue to evolve and strengthen their mental health programs to create a supportive and resilient workplace.