3rd Manipur BJP legislator quits govt post in a week

Imphal: Amidst continuing resentment among section of BJP MLAs against Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, P. Brojen Singh on Thursday became the third ruling party legislator has quit his government post, resigning as Chairman of the Manipur Development Society.

In his resignation letter to the Chief Minister, he said that he has stepped down on “epersonal grounds”.

Brojen Singh represents the Wangjing Tentha Assembly constituency in Thoubal district.

Earlier, BJP MLAs Thokchom Radheysham and Karam Shyam quit as Chief Minister’s advisor and the Chairman of the Manipur State Tourism Development Corporation on April 17 and April 13 respectively. Both had served as ministers in the first Biren Singh led government (2017-2022).

All the three MLAs claimed that they were not given due responsibility, funds and authority to function in their posts.

In a video clip, Shyam said: “A leader should be committed and sincere instead of threatening the followers. If such threats occurred frequently then an eruption of a revolt among the followers is a must… Manipur is becoming a corruption-free state but, in corruption, only the giver and the takers will know.”

Political and informed sources said that some more discontented BJP MLAs are likely to quit their respective government posts and are now lobbying with the central party leadership seeking their intervention in the affairs of Manipur.

The aggrieved legislators include a few Kuki MLAs, who are reportedly unhappy with an eviction drive targeting the community.

“Chief Minister N. Biren Singh is likely to go to New Delhi in a day or two for a possible reconciliation with the disgruntled BJP legislators with the intervention of the central leaders,” said a party leader, refusing to be named.

The Chief Minister is yet to respond to the political developments.

Winning 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly, the BJP government retained power for a second consecutive term in the last year polls. Various other parties are supporting the BJP government too.