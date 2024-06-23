4.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Japan

Tremors were also felt in the prefectures of Miyagi, Ibaraki and Tochigi.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 23rd June 2024 1:29 pm IST
Two earthquakes strike Telangana in the last 15 days
Representational photo

Tokyo: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9 on Sunday struck the northeastern Japanese prefecture of Fukushima, said the country’s weather agency.

The temblor occurred at around 12:12 p.m. local time at a depth of 50 km, measuring 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Fukushima, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said, adding that there was no threat of a tsunami.

The epicentre was located at a latitude of 37.1 degrees north and a longitude of 141.2 degrees east, reports Xinhua news agency.

MS Education Academy

Tremors were also felt in the prefectures of Miyagi, Ibaraki and Tochigi.

No new abnormalities were reported at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant and the Fukushima Daini Nuclear Power Plant following the quake, according to Tokyo Electric Power Company, the plant’s operator.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 23rd June 2024 1:29 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button