4.9-magnitude quake jolts Japan

No tsunami warning has been issued following the quakes.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 29th February 2024 4:37 pm IST
Earthquake of magnitude 7.4 jolts Mindanao, Philippines
Representational image

Tokyo: A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck Japan’s Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, the weather agency said on Thursday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The temblor occurred at 6:35 p.m. local time (0935 GMT) at a depth of 20 km, measuring 4 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

Also Read
Cabinet okays Rs 75,000 crore rooftop solar scheme for 1 crore households

The temblor was epicentred off eastern Chiba at a latitude of 35.4 degrees north and a longitude of 140.6 degrees east, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy

As of Thursday evening, four quakes, which were also felt in many parts of Tokyo, have stricken the prefecture during the day, JMA data showed.

No tsunami warning has been issued following the quakes.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 29th February 2024 4:37 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button