4-year-old attacked by stray dog in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A four-year-old child was reportedly attacked by a stray dog in Hyderabad’s Ramanthapur on Thursday, January 18.

Kruthika was playing in front of her house with her friends in Ramreddynagar, Hyderabad when the stray dog attacked and bit her face and ear.

She was rushed to Yashoda Hospital Malakpet and is currently undergoing hospital for treatment.

The family is struggling to meet the expenses of the treatment with plastic surgery costing up to Rs 3-3.5 lakh and have urged for help.

Also Read Medicine stocks meant for Telangana govt hospitals found in illegal godown

Heart-wrenching incidents in Hyderabad

This is the latest in a series of heart-wrenching incidents in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana this year. In February, a four-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs.

After this incident, municipal authorities announced new measures to check the menace of stray dogs but citizens say the measures have not resulted in any change on the ground.

Every day, the state capital and other urban areas in the state report dozens of dog bite cases.

A five-year-old boy succumbed to rabies in Khammam district in March. He was bitten by stray dogs and later developed symptoms of rabies.

On May 19, an eight-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs near Kazipet railway station in Hanamkonda.

In April 2022, stray dogs mauled to death a two-year-old boy in the Bada Bazar area of Golconda in Hyderabad.

Need to prevent stray dog attacks in Hyderabad

These unfortunate incidents underscore the urgency of taking immediate action to address the issue of stray dog attacks in various districts of Telangana.

Given the persistence of stray dog attacks, the government and relevant authorities must take swift measures to prevent such incidents in the future.