4-year-old dies after being hit by mini truck in Musheerabad

A video showed the mini truck being reversed before moving forward and running over the boy, SriHarsha.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
A mini truck hits the boy
A mini truck hits the boy

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident a 4-year-old boy died in the Musheerabad area after being runover by a mini truck on Saturday, June 27.

The incident was captured on the closed-circuit television cameras. The video showed the mini truck being reversed before moving forward and running over the boy, SriHarsha. Passersby asked the driver to stop and rushed the severely injured boy to a hospital.

Doctors declared SriHarsha dead, after which the victim’s family staged a protest on the Musheerabad main road. The police pacified the protestors and assured them that action would be taken against the driver.

Subhan Bakery

Speaking to Siasat.com the Musheerabad police said, “The accident occurred at 12:10 PM and the driver Ayub Khan has been arrested for causing death due to negligent driving under section 106(1) of the BNS,”

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