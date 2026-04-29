40 Huskies abandoned in Hyderabad’s Shankarpally

Hyderabad: At least 40 Husky dogs were allegedly found abandoned on the Shankarpally-Patancheru road in Hyderabad on Tuesday, April 28.

The incident came to light after animal activists made frantic calls for help stating that the canines were in a dire condition. Based on the information, Aasra Foundation and Swan NGO led the rescue operation.

“Upon reaching the location, a secluded, forest-like area, we met with a grim sight of abandoned Huskies. Of which, one Husky is already dead and decomposed,” Kiran Kumar one of the rescuers was quoted as say by News Meter.

According to the rescuer, the Siberian huskies were off loaded from a truck a few days ago. Kumar speculated that by the time help arrived, several of the dogs had already been adopted by passersby.

At least 40 Husky dogs were allegedly found abandoned on the Shankarpally-Patancheru road in Hyderabad on Tuesday, April 28.



The incident came to light after animal activists made frantic calls for help stating that the canines were in a dire condition. Based on the information,… pic.twitter.com/WZqtBr69WZ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 29, 2026

He also suspected that some dogs have entered the forest area in search of a cooler climate. Efforts are on to trace the huskies. Aasra Foundation and Swan NGO managed to rescue six of the dogs and are taking care of them.

The Siberian Husky, is native to the cold climates of the Arctic, it is not equipped to handle the hot temperatures.