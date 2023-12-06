4th female contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 is..

Mumbai: The drama inside the Bigg Boss 17 house is reaching new heights as the next elimination round approaches. This week, a surprising total of 8 housemates are on the chopping block, including Neil Bhatt, Munawar Faruqui, Anurag Dobhal, Vicky Jain, Khanzaadi, Abhishek Kumar, Sana Raees Khan, and Arun Mashettey.

As the audience eagerly votes for their favourite contestants, recent voting trends indicate that Munawar Faruqui is leading the pack followed by Arun Mashettey, Anurag Dobhal, Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar. The competition is tough this week, and the voting trends suggest that Neil Bhatt, Khanzaadi and Sana Raees Khan are currently in the danger zone. These are the bottom 3 contestants of the ongoing week.

Sana Raees Khan To Get Eliminated From Bigg Boss 17?

Sana Raees Khan is struggling with less than 4% of votes. Speculations are rising that Sana might be the one facing elimination from Bigg Boss 17 this week. However, the final result is yet to be revealed, keeping the audience in suspense.

Do you also think Sana Raees Khan will walk home this week? Comment below.

