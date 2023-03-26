5-day Goa Budget Session to commence on Monday

Panaji: The five-day Budget Session of the Goa Assembly will begin on March 27 and conclude on March 31.

Last year, soon after the swearing in of his government for the second time, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had presented a budget focussing on revival of mining and fostering the economy with no new taxes.

He had presented a budget (expenditure) worth Rs 24,467.40 crore, of which Rs 17,097.50 was revenue expenditure, while Rs 7,369.90 was capital expenditure.

Sawant has said that this year’s budget will be realistic and futuristic, which will focus on areas like education, healthcare, sanitation, tribal welfare and other areas.

“My government has set the target of availing maximum benefit out of Centrally-sponsored schemes. The state will carry out schemes on priority areas like education, healthcare, sanitation, tribal welfare, etc. The Budget will be realistic and futuristic,” Sawant said.

