5 guarantees: Karnataka govt establishes panels for effective implementation

Bengaluru: In a significant move towards ensuring the efficient execution and monitoring of the state government’s five ambitious ‘guarantee’ schemes, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms has issued an order to establish ‘Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authorities’ at the state and district levels.

Additionally, ‘Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committees’ will be formed at the taluk and BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) levels.

The State Level Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority will play a pivotal role in overseeing the implementation of these schemes.

The authority will consist of a Chairman, five Vice-Chairmen, and 31 members representing each of the 31 districts in the state. The Member Secretary will be an officer from the Women and Child Welfare Department, holding the position of ACS (Additional Chief Secretary), Principal Secretary, or Secretary. The Chairman will hold Cabinet-level status, while the five Vice-Chairmen will be accorded Minister of State status.

Responsibilities for effective coordination and oversight will be distributed among the five Vice-Chairmen, with the Member Secretary issuing an order to divide the state’s districts into five divisions.

At the District Level Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority, the Chairman will be a member of the State Level Authority, and there will be five Vice-Chairmen and 15 members. The Additional District Collector of the respective district will serve as the Member Secretary.

In the Taluk Level Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee, there will be 14 members, including one member from the District Level Authority. The taluk panchayat Executive Officer (EO) will hold the position of Member Secretary.

The BBMP Level Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee, covering 28 assembly constituencies in Bengaluru, will include the Chairman of the State Level Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority and 28 members, one from each assembly constituency. The BBMP Special Commissioner (Administration) will serve as the Member Secretary.

The establishment of these committees and authorities underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring the effective implementation and monitoring of the ‘Guarantee’ schemes, aimed at improving the overall welfare and development of the state’s residents, the state government said.