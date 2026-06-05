5 held, SI suspended over negligence in Shahzad Ali mob lynching

Siwan: Bihar Police have arrested five people in connection with the mob lynching of Shahzad Ali, a resident of Shivrajpur village in Siwan district. Four were apprehended on June 3, with a fifth, Awadhesh Chaudhary, arrested two days earlier on June 1.

Raids are ongoing to detain the remaining suspects.

On May 30, Ali was allegedly taken from his home by a group of villagers and beaten to death on suspicion of stealing a mobile phone. His wife, Mobina Khatoon, said the attackers tied him to a tree and assaulted him with sticks, kicks and punches, also stealing Rs 5,000 in cash.

A first information report (FIR) was filed naming seven individuals — Amit Chaudhary alias Awadhesh Chaudhary, Pramendra Manjhi, Chhatthu Manjhi, Avadh Kishore Chaudhary, Guddu Manjhi, Ranjan Chaudhary, and Mantu Kumar — along with several unidentified others.

Police negligence acknowledged

Authorities have acknowledged serious failures by officers responding to the emergency. Sub-Inspector Sanjeev Kumar, who was on Dial-112 duty at Barharia Police Station, received a distress call about Ali being held captive but left the scene without taking him to safety.

The assault continued in his absence, ultimately proving fatal. Two home guards on duty at the time, Nandji Yadav and Muktinath, also failed to intervene or arrange medical care.

As a result, SI Kumar was suspended on June 3, and proceedings were initiated to cancel the home guards’ contracts. The Station House Officer (SHO) was also asked to explain his inaction during the incident.

Public protests and online crackdown

On June 2, family members and activists gathered in protest, with demonstrators led by the Communist Party of India (ML) Liberation demanding the arrest of all accused, a fair investigation, Rs 10 lakh in compensation and a government job for a family member.

As the case spread on social media, the Siwan Cyber Police Station issued an emergency notice to X (formerly Twitter) requesting the removal of several posts about the lynching, including one by journalist Meer Faisal.

Authorities described the content as misleading and a threat to law and order — a move that has drawn its own scrutiny.