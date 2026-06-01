25-year-old Shahzad Ali lynched in Bihar, family claims brother killed similarly

Siwan: A mob in Bihar’s Siwan allegedly killed a 25-year-old Muslim man on Saturday, May 30, with his family claiming he was taken away from his home by a group of locals over a past dispute.

The incident occurred in Shivrajpur village under the Barharia police station, where five to six villagers allegedly arrived at the deceased, Shahzad Ali’s, house and called him outside. According to Ali’s wife, Mobina Khatoon, the group took him away, and within hours, the family received a call about his death.

“He was beaten by around five or six people. They took my husband away and beat him to death,” Khatoon told The Observer Post.

Khatoon alleged in her written police complaint that Ali was tied to a tree and publicly assaulted with sticks, kicks and punches, leading to his death. Around Rs 5,000 cash was taken from Ali, she claimed. She named eight accused individuals in the first information report (FIR), including Mantu Kumar, Chhatthu Manjhi, Pramendra Manjhi, Guddu Manjhi, Avadhesh Chaudhary, Avadh Kishore Chaudhary, and Ranjan Chaudhary. All eight accused are residents of Shivrajpur village.

Ali’s sister-in-law, Naseema Khatoon, reiterated the wife’s claims. “He was coming on a bike and was attacked by five or six people. They beat him, and he was killed,” said Naseema, wife of Ali’s elder brother Naushad Ali.

Ali’s brother also found dead in suspicious circumstances

According to Ali’s father, Qayamudin Shah, this was not the first such incident in their family. Ali’s elder brother was also found dead in suspicious circumstances around two months ago. The family strongly believed extremist elements killed him, as he was discovered hanging from a tree.

They alleged the killings are associated with prior communal tensions in the area.

The family now grieves two sons who left behind widowed wives and little children with no one to provide for their household. “Both of my sons have been killed. They have small children. How will they be raised? Who will look after them?” Qayamudin said, breaking down in tears.

He explained his family’s frustrations with the local authorities, who reportedly threatened them with legal proceedings. “When we talk to the police, they tell us they have nothing to do with it. Instead, they threaten to take us to the police station,” he claimed.

Family warns of protests if arrests are delayed

Speaking on behalf of the family, relative Mohammad Mitthu Shah said the administration promised them justice following Ali’s burial, assuring them that the accused would be apprehended within two days.

“When we arrived, the administration told us to complete the burial and promised justice. They said all the accused would be arrested within two days,” he said. He warned that the village residents would hold a major protest and surround the police station on June 10 if the arrests were delayed. “If justice is not delivered, where will poor people go?” he said.

Shah said the dispute may have stemmed from the deceased’s refusal to book a catering job for the accused several months ago. Ali and his family worked as cooks.

“These people are poor labourers. They cook food for weddings and events. Someone had approached them for work, but Shahzad was not available at that time. Is refusing work a reason to kill someone?” he asked.

“Cooking is their skill. They can choose where they want to work. Nobody can force them,” he added. He demanded stringent action against the accused and fair compensation for the victims’ families. “Those who committed this murder should be hanged. If not, strict action must be taken so justice is delivered,” he said.

He implored the government to financially assist the families, as the wives of both brothers are now widows left with no support for their children. “Shahzad had four children and Naushad had eight. There is nobody to take care of them now. The government should give at least Rs 50 lakh compensation to help the family survive.”