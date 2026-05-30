Promised to return in ten minutes, man fatally stabbed on Eid; 3 minors held

New Delhi: A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly following a dispute over a cigarette in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Eid night, with police apprehending three juveniles in the matter on Friday, May 29, officials said.

The deceased, Arbaaz, was a resident of C Block in Jahangirpuri and worked at a jewellery shop in the locality, police said, adding that the accused and the victim were known to each other.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 11 pm on Thursday, May 28, when Arbaaz was near his house, and his family was celebrating Eid.

“A minor altercation reportedly broke out between him and a group allegedly over a trivial issue related to a cigarette. The argument soon escalated, following which the accused allegedly attacked Arbaaz with knives, inflicting multiple injuries,” the officer said.

Arbaaz was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in a critical condition and died during treatment. Soon after the incident, a heavy police force deployment was made in the area to avoid any law and order situation.

#WATCH | Delhi: A 26-year-old man, Arbaj was stabbed by three minors during a quarrel in C-Block area of Jahangirpuri area yesterday. He later succumbed to his injuries at hospital. All three CCLs (Child in Conflict with Law) have been apprehended by the Police.



Visuals from… https://t.co/7VwN3aLhPL pic.twitter.com/CDzh1y7hN8 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2026

Victim was main support for household

Family members described Arbaaz as a responsible man and the main support for the household. Following the incident, police launched an investigation and, based on eyewitness accounts and local inputs, apprehended three juveniles.

Md Rizwan, brother of the deceased, told PTI, “They had been planning to kill my brother for the past week. The dispute had started over a cigarette. When they found him alone in the lane, they pushed him and, when he resisted, they stabbed him with a knife.”

Six minors and one adult were involved in the attack. The adult accused was also allegedly involved in a murder case around two years ago, the brother alleged.

Stabbed two to three times

The victim’s mother told PTI, “He told me he would return in 10 minutes, but he was stabbed to death just a few metres from our home. How do I bring my child back now? Our Eid has been ruined.”

Taufiq, the elder brother of Arbaz, told PTI, “My brother called me saying that some boys had surrounded him and asked me to come quickly. By the time I reached, they had already cornered him and started assaulting him. I tried to pull the main accused away, but another boy stabbed my brother two to three times. The incident took place around 11 pm. There were six to seven people involved.”

“We have registered a case of murder. During the investigation, the weapon of offence, a knife used in the commission of the crime, was also recovered at the instance of one of the apprehended juveniles,” the officer said.

Further investigation is in progress.