5 hours from Hyderabad, this tiger haven is worth the drive

Tucked away in the Yavatmal district of Maharashtra, just off NH 44 near the Telangana border, Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary is proof that size is not everything in the wild. Covering a compact 148 square kilometres, this dry deciduous reserve punches drastically above its weight. While central India’s iconic mega-parks like Tadoba-Andhari or Pench draw massive safari crowds, Tipeshwar has quietly earned a reputation among conservationists and wildlife photographers as one of the region’s most prolific “tiger nurseries”.

What to expect on Safari

Unlike large reserves split strictly into distinct core and buffer zones, Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary operates as an integrated wilderness area traversed via designated safari routes. The terrain is dominated by teak forests, bamboo thickets, and dry scrub interspersed with natural streams like the Purna and Krishna rivers.

This open vegetation profile offers superior visibility compared to denser jungle canopy parks. Beyond its famous Bengal tiger population, key resident wildlife includes over 180 recorded species, including the Indian Roller, Crested Serpent Eagle, and Malabar Pied Hornbill. There are also leopards, sloth bears, Indian wild dogs (dholes), and hyenas.

Safari gates and booking

Gypsy safaris run in two shifts daily (6–10 am and 3–6 pm). The Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary is closed every Tuesday.

Sunna Gate: Main entry off NH 44 near Pandharkawada; best for core waterhole circuits.

Main entry off NH 44 near Pandharkawada; best for core waterhole circuits. Mathani Gate: Northern entry (~13 km from Sunna); quieter option with great secondary tracks.

Northern entry (~13 km from Sunna); quieter option with great secondary tracks. Kodori Gate: Western boundary (~35 km from Sunna); convenient for Ghatanji-side stays

Reserve your jeep safari pass via the Maharashtra Forest Department’s official online safari portal. Weekday and weekend permit tariffs vary slightly, with vehicle and guide fees payable at the gate. Carry the exact government photo ID used during booking.

How to Reach Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary

Tipeshwar’s proximity to National Highway 44 makes it one of the most accessible safari destinations to Hyderabadis by road. It is 330 km from Hyderabad, making it a 4.5- to 5-hour drive north along NH 44 via Adilabad.

When to plan a trip to Tipeshwar

If you are aiming to plan a wilderness getaway, timing your safari strategy requires a bit of foresight. Like most premier big-cat reserves across Maharashtra, Tipeshwar closes its gates from July 1 through September 30 to allow habitat regeneration and give wildlife an undisturbed breeding window during the monsoon.

However, late summer is precisely when savvy travellers begin booking. With the official forest department permit portal opening slots up to 120 days in advance, locking in your permits ahead of time is essential. When the sanctuary reopens on October 1, morning and evening jeep permits sell out rapidly. Reserving early ensures you’ll be among the first on the tracks when crisp morning temperatures and active post-monsoon movement make for ideal tracking conditions.

Pro-tip: Plan for a 2-day stay with 3 to 4 safaris across Sunna and Mathani gates to maximise your sighting opportunities without feeling rushed.