5 houses burnt in Manipur capital, 3 weapons looted from security force

Intermittent firing in Manipur on Tuesday night
Intermittent firing in Manipur (Represenattive image)

Imphal: Unidentified attackers burnt down five houses at New Lambulane locality in Manipur’s capital Imphal on Sunday afternoon, police said.

A police official said that the firefighters immediately rushed to the spot and doused the blaze, before it could spread in the congested areas.

Immediately after the incident, agitated people assembled in the area and blamed the authorities for not identifying the culprits behind the arson.

The security forces later fired a few rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

In another incident, media reports quoting the police said that unidentified attackers snatched three weapons from the security personnel guarding the residence of former Health Director K. Rajo on Sunday at Sagolband Bijoy Govinda in Imphal West district.

The looted weapons included two AK series rifles and a carbine. Police launched a search operation to nab the culprits and to recover the looted arms.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 27th August 2023 8:15 pm IST
