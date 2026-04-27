5 migrant workers die as crane collapses at manufacturing unit in Telangana

All of the five men who died hailed from Bihar.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th April 2026 2:53 am IST
Crane collapse at Telangana prefab manufacturing unit, causing fatalities among workers.

Hyderabad: Five migrant labourers were killed and 12 others injured when a crane collapsed at a prefabricated structure manufacturing unit in Shankarpally near Hyderabad on Monday evening, April 27, the police said.

The incident occurred in Mahalingapuram village amid strong winds and rains.

As many as 17 workers took shelter in a shed when the crane fell on it. The workers hailed from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. 

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“Two of them died on the spot and three others succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment,” a senior police official told news agency PTI.

The deceased have been identified as Ali Hussain, Nagendra Singh, Sajim, Mukesh Kumar and Sonu Rajibi – all of them from Bihar.

Twelve workers, who sustained minor injuries, were admitted to a hospital, police said. The exact cause of the crane collapse is under investigation.

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Prefabricated structures are manufactured at the unit, police added. Further investigation is on.

(With inputs from PTI)

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th April 2026 2:53 am IST

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