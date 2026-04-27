Bus headed to Hyderabad catches fire in Medak district

Bus with only two persons onboard caught fire near Masaipet; both escaped unhurt as firefighters controlled the blaze.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 27th April 2026 10:09 am IST|   Updated: 27th April 2026 10:29 am IST
Bus catches fire near Masaipet in Telangana’s Medak district
Photo credit: ANI.

Hyderabad: A private bus travelling from Medak to Hyderabad caught fire in the early hours of Monday, April 27, near Masaipet in Medak district, officials said.

According to fire department officials, the bus had only the driver and one other person on board at the time of the incident, as it was being taken to Hyderabad for repairs.

“Both individuals noticed the fire in time and immediately got down from the vehicle,” a fire official said, adding that no injuries or casualties were reported.

Subhan Bakery

Fire personnel douse blaze

Upon receiving information, a fire engine was rushed to the spot. Fire personnel managed to bring the blaze under control and prevented it from spreading further.

Officials said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and further investigation is underway.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 27th April 2026 10:09 am IST|   Updated: 27th April 2026 10:29 am IST

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