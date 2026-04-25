Fire breaks out on Mehfil restaurant terrace in Hyderabad, thick smoke sparks panic

Hyderabad: A massive blaze erupted from a fire that broke out on the terrace of Mehfil restaurant in Durga Nagar on Saturday morning, April 25, at 11:00 am.

On receiving information, fire department personnel from Chandrayangutta reached the spot within 12 minutes and began dousing the flames. The flames were brought under control, and the operation was completed within 45 minutes, preventing the fire from spreading to other parts of the building.

While videos circulating on social media showed thick black smoke billowing above the restaurant, giving the impression of a major blaze, fire department officials clarified that it was a minor fire and confirmed that no injuries or casualties were reported.

“The fire broke out in the electric cables on the terrace of the restaurant. Plastic items like buckets and cables were damaged,” officials told Siasat.com.

Series of fires raises summer safety concerns in Hyderabad

The latest incident comes amid multiple fire accidents reported across Hyderabad in April, raising concerns over fire safety during peak summer.

Earlier this month, a fire broke out in the parking area of an apartment in Gachibowli’s TNGOs Colony, causing panic before being contained. In another case on April 9, a house fire in Red Hills led to property damage estimated at around Rs 9 lakh.

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A separate incident was also reported at a coaching centre in the city, where emergency teams were rushed to control the blaze.

Also Read Fire breaks out at IAS coaching centre in Hyderabad

Fire officials have repeatedly warned that such incidents tend to increase during summer due to overheating electrical systems, short circuits, and the presence of flammable materials. Authorities have urged residents and commercial establishments to carry out regular checks of electrical wiring, avoid overloading, and follow basic fire safety norms to prevent accidents.

With temperatures rising, officials emphasised the need for vigilance to minimise fire risks across Hyderabad.