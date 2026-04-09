Hyderabad: Fire in Red Hills house causes Rs 9 lakh loss

The fire was caused by a short circuit.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 9th April 2026 1:33 pm IST|   Updated: 9th April 2026 1:37 pm IST
Firefighters douse the fire at Red Hills
Firefighters douse the fire at Red Hills

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a house in Hyderabad’s Red Hills on Thursday, April 9. Property worth Rs 9 lakh was gutted in the incident.

The fire was caused by a short circuit. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. The family members and neighbours were evacuated by the firefighters.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the fire department said, “The fire occurred at 00:17 and we deployed one fire tender to douse the fire.”

Subhan Bakery

A video shared on social media showed residents exiting the house while firefighters put out the fire.

Similar incident

On March 14, a fire broke out in a flat at Mayfair Apartment in Begumpet  leaving it completely gutted. No one was in the flat at the time of the incident,  therefore, no injuries were reported.

“The fire was caused by a short circuit in one of the flats on the second floor. However, the fire did not spread to any other flats. We estimate the damage to be around Rs 9-10 lakh,” an official from Sanathnagar Fire Station told Siasat.com.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 9th April 2026 1:33 pm IST|   Updated: 9th April 2026 1:37 pm IST

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