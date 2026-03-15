Fire at residential building in Hyderabad’s Begumpet, no casualties

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a flat in Mayfair Apartments in Begumpet on Saturday, March 14, at around 9 pm, leaving it completely gutted. No one was present in the flat at the time of the incident and, therefore, no injuries were reported.

“The fire was caused by a short circuit in one of the flats on the second floor. However, the fire did not spread to any other flats. We estimate the damage to be around Rs 9-10 lakh,” an official from Sanathnagar Fire Station told Siasat.com.

Also Read Hyderabad: Fire breaks out near mosque at Seven Tombs Road

The same day, at around 3 am, a fire had broken out near the Masjid-e-Tawheed Ahle Hadees at the Seven Tombs Road, Tolichowki. The accident occurred at a tyre shop, reportedly due to a short circuit, causing panic among residents.

Locals said that scores of people were present inside the mosque at the time of the accident, leading to a lot of commotion. However, no injuries were reported and the fire was quickly brought under control by the fire officials.