Hyderabad: Fire breaks out near mosque at Seven Tombs Road

Hyderabad: A fire broke out near the Masjid-e-Tawheed Ahle Hadees at the Seven Tombs Road, Tolichowki, due to a short circuit in commercial electric boxes. The incident took place in the middle of the night and the Fire Control Room received a call at 3:12 a.m. after the fire broke out.

While the cause of the fire is still not determined, officials from the Telangana Fire Department said that no one was injured. However property was damaged in the fire and the amount of it is yet to be ascertained.

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While it is uncertain as to many people were exactly in the mosque at that time, locals said that scores of people were present there, leading to a lot of commotion. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately to douse the flames, and the situation was brought under control soon, said officials.

“It was a small incident, and the fire broke out in a tyre shop,” an official told Siasat.com. Visuals from the scene of the incident show scores of people in panic while fire fighers were putting out the flames.

A day earlier on March 13, a major fire accident was reported on Thursday, March 12, in Hyderabad after flames broke out at Anu Furniture Shop located opposite Chandanagar Police Station within the Miyapur limits.

Before that, a fire broke out at a liquor shop on Raj Bhavan Road in Hyderabad’s Somajiguda early on Saturday, March 7, due to a suspected short circuit.