Fire breaks out at liquor shop in Hyderabad’s Somajiguda

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 7th March 2026 12:41 pm IST
Hyderabad: A fire broke out a liquor shop on the Raj Bhavan Road in Somajiguda early on Saturday, March 7. A suspected shor circuit led to the fire.

The incident around 7:00 AM in the morning, Speaking to Siasat.com, Hyderabad District Fire Officer Sridas said, “The fire is likely to have occurred due to a short-circuit. The wine shop owner and employees were present at the shop at the time of the incident. There are no casualties or injuries.”

He said that the estimated loss due to the fire is under investigation.

This is the latest fire accident in Hyderabad. On March 5, a plywood warehouse was gutted due to fire in Rajendranagar.

