Fire breaks out at plywood warehouse in Hyderabad’s Katedan

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a plywood warehouse in Hyderabad’s Katedan area under Rajendranagar on Thursday, March 5.

Residents noticed thick smoke emanating from the warehouse and informed the fire department. After being alerted, officials from the fire department rushed to the spot and the fire tenders doused the fire.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Rajendranagar Station Fire Officer (SFO), V Chandranayak, said, ” We received a call regarding the fire at 7:40 in the morning. The fire was doused using fire fire engines. A short circuit led to the incident and the estimated loss is under investigation.”

He said that no one was present at the warehouse during the incident.