Fire breaks out at warehouse in Telangana

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a warehouse containing spare parts of vehicles in Telangana’s Shankarpally area on Saturday, February 28 night.

According to reports, the fire broke out at the Rohith Automobiles and Spare Parts godown located at Shankarpally on Chevella Road. After being alerted, the fire officials arrived at the godown and put out the fire.

Also Read Hyderabad police hold midnight mobilisation drill at Secretariat

Officials suspect the fire may have been caused due to a short-circuit.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Telangana fire department duty officer said, ” The fire occurred late in the night and Chevella authorities received a call at 5:AM.”

Two fire engines were used to put out the fire, the estimated loss due to the fire is under investigation.