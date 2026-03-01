Fire breaks out at warehouse in Telangana

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st March 2026 12:44 pm IST
A godown in Chevella catches fire
A godown in Chevella catches fire

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a warehouse containing spare parts of vehicles in Telangana’s Shankarpally area on Saturday, February 28 night.

According to reports, the fire broke out at the Rohith Automobiles and Spare Parts godown located at Shankarpally on Chevella Road. After being alerted, the fire officials arrived at the godown and put out the fire.

Officials suspect the fire may have been caused due to a short-circuit.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Telangana fire department duty officer said, ” The fire occurred late in the night and Chevella authorities received a call at 5:AM.”

Two fire engines were used to put out the fire, the estimated loss due to the fire is under investigation.

