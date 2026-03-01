Hyderabad police hold midnight mobilisation drill at Secretariat

Hyderabad: A special midnight police mobilisation drill was conducted near the Telangana Secretariat to strengthen emergency preparedness and rapid response capabilities of the police force.

The exercise was led by DCP K Shilpavalli, IPS, as part of ongoing efforts to maintain law and order and enhance field deployment efficiency during critical situations, a press release informed.

Directions from the Commissioner

As per the instructions of Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, IPS, the drill was organised to improve the preparedness of the city police during emergencies.

Approximately 275 personnel, ranging from Home Guards to Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), from all police stations under the Khairatabad Zone, participated in the exercise.

Focus on quick response and coordination

The mock drill tested how swiftly personnel could converge at a designated location in the event of any untoward incident. The primary objective was to evaluate response time and ensure seamless coordination across ranks.

The press release stated that clear instructions were issued to ensure that officers—from Home Guards to ACPs—effectively carried out their assigned responsibilities while strictly following the directions of senior officials.

Authorities also checked the availability and operational readiness of essential emergency equipment, including public addressing systems, riot gear and fire response tools.

Field inspection by DCP

DCP Shilpavalli personally supervised the mobilisation and inspected security arrangements and alertness levels at key locations, including the Secretariat, during the midnight hours.

Emphasis on public safety

Speaking on the occasion, the DCP said public safety is the primary duty of the police and stressed the importance of being able to mobilise at any time during emergencies.

She noted that such drills enhance preparedness and ensure prompt response to the public during critical situations.

She also appreciated the efforts of the Khairatabad Zone Police in maintaining law and order and encouraged personnel to continue striving to meet the expectations of senior officers and citizens, the press release added.