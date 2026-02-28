Hyderabad police commissioner warns of PD Act against loan sharks

PD Act warning to loan sharks as Hyderabad police flag rising harassment cases in Old City and other areas.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th February 2026 11:41 am IST
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police warned private money lenders and financiers of invoking the PD Act against them if they harass people and push them into depression.

VC Sajjanar, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, said that many people coming to meet him at the “Meet the CP program” are victims of loan sharks and harassment related to illegal money lending.

Serious menace, esp in Old City: Sajjanar

“This is becoming a serious menace, especially in the Old City and other parts of our city. It is shocking to hear that people are borrowing at 5% to 10% interest from private individuals. It is impossible for anyone to sustain such high payments.

A temporary relief turns into a debt trap, forcing people to sell their properties and pushing them into depression,” he said.

He also advised the people not to give their hard-earned money to others expecting high returns.

“If you lose your money in these illegal deals, legal recovery is very difficult,” the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police stated.

