Hyderabad: Counselling drive held for rowdy sheeters in Old City

Hyderabad: In an effort to promote rehabilitation and social reintegration, the Hyderabad City Police on Thursday, February 26, conducted a comprehensive counselling and welfare programme for rowdy sheeters and their families under the limits of Kalapathar and Kamatipura Police Stations.

The initiative was organised under the direct supervision of Srinivas, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Rajendranagar Zone. Addressing the participants, the DCP personally interacted with the identified rowdy sheeters and their family members, urging them to lead a “disciplined, lawful, and peaceful life.”

DCP assures families of rehabilitation, welfare support

He stressed the importance of permanently distancing themselves from criminal activities and encouraged them to reintegrate into mainstream society. The DCP assured families that the police department would extend full cooperation in supporting their rehabilitation and welfare.

As part of the programme, ration kits were distributed to the families of 19 rowdy sheeters as a gesture of immediate assistance. In a forward-looking measure aimed at securing the future of children from these families, the department announced that interested students would be facilitated for admission into Residential Schools.

Also Read Champions crowned at Telangana Police Games and Sports Meet 2026 finale

Info on govt welfare schemes shared

Officials also briefed the attendees on various government welfare schemes available to them, encouraging families to make use of the benefits to improve their socio-economic conditions.

Initiatives to continue as part of community policing: Cops

Police officials stated that such initiatives would continue as part of community policing efforts aimed at reducing repeat offences and fostering long-term behavioural change.