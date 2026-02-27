Champions crowned at Telangana Police Games and Sports Meet 2026 finale

The Malkajgiri police commissionerate team secured a gold medal in women's tug of war, a silver medal in men's football, bronze medal in men's kabbadi.

Malkajgiri police commissioner Avinash Mohanty felicitate police team
Malkajgiri police commissioner Avinash Mohanty felicitate police team

Hyderabad: The six -day Telangana police games and sports meet concluded on February 21. The Malkajgiri Police commissionerate on Thursday, February 26, honoured personnel who performed well at the tournament.

The police personnel from the commissionerate secured the second position in the medal tally with 81 medals. The contingent competed in several disciplines, including gymnastics, yoga, water sports, taekwondo, wushu, athletics, arm wrestling, power lifting, weight lifting, boxing, pencak silat, archery, kabaddi, football, tug of war, and other events.

Some of the standout performers were Armed Reserve Police Constable(ARPC) Sanjeev who won eight medalsduring the tournament, ARPC Yaman, who won four gold medals in archery, Woman Police Constable Nandini, who won 5 medals in gymnastics.

Malkajgiri team secures gold in women’s tug or war

The Malkajgiri police commissionerate team secured a gold medal in women’s tug of war, a silver medal in men’s football, bronze medal in men’s kabaddi.

In recognition of these outstanding achievements, Avinash Mohanty, Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri, appreciated all medal winners and sportspersons for their dedication and discipline.

The Commissioner felicitated the achievers with certificates of appreciation and announced cash rewards as a mark of encouragement and motivation.

