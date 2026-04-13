Fire breaks out at IAS coaching centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A fire erupted at an IAS coaching centre in Hyderabad on Monday morning, April 13, causing chaos in the area before being brought under control by the firefighters.

The fire broke out on the third floor of Dhruva Elite IAS Academy in Narayanguda, which comprises the reception area and classrooms. The building structure includes a cellar, ground plus three floors and a penthouse.

The firefighters from the Musheerabad fire station arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the report and commenced their firefighting operations.

“Residents of apartments next to the academy were also evacuated to ensure that the smoke does not cause suffocation. Smoke ejectors were used to remove smoke from the building,” T Venkanna told Siasat.com.

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The Hyderabad fire official confirmed that the blaze at the IAS academy was contained in time, preventing it from spreading to other parts of the building. No casualties were reported in the incident. However, the classroom and equipment were severely damaged.

A fire broke out on the third floor of an IAS coaching centre in Hyderabad’s Narayanguda on Monday morning, triggering panic in the area.



Firefighters from Musheerabad quickly responded and managed to contain the blaze before it spread further.



No casualties were reported, but… pic.twitter.com/hnHvS9UKVr — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 13, 2026

In addition, the firemen rescued a watchman trapped inside the penthouse during the fire.

According to fire department officials, preliminiary investigations indicate that the blaze broke out in the reception/classroom on the third floor of the building, but the actual cause is unknown at the moment. Further investigations will be done to determine the cause of the fire.

The fire incident caused temporary panic and chaos in the area that is popular for IAS coaching centres in Hyderabad.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story. The report will be updated with further details as they emerge.