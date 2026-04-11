Hyderabad: 17 rescued after fire at residential building in Chinthal Basti

Hyderabad: A minor fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building at Anandnagar in Chinthal Basti on Saturday morning, April 11. Firefighters arrived at the spot, extinguished the fire, and rescued 17 occupants of the building, preventing major damage and casualties.

The incident took place at Sri Sai Nilayam, a ground-plus-three-floor structure with a penthouse, at around 7:00 am.

“The fire erupted due to power fluctuations in the electric meters under a narrow stairwell in the ground plus three floored building with a penthouse,” District Fire Officer, T Venkanna, told Siasat.com.

Also Read Hyderabad man held for illegal transport of PDS rice at Kalapathar

The occupants inside the building at the time included both youngsters in their early twenties and middle-aged residents above 50, who rushed to the topmost floor for safety. They were rescued by firefighters from the Amberpet Fire Station, once the flames were doused using Carbon Dioxide extinguishers.

“The area is densely populated, with buildings packed closely together and very limited space for vehicle movement, forcing fire officials to park the fire engine on the main road during the rescue operation. The quick response of the fire officials prevented a major tragedy and saved 17 lives,” added Venkanna.







