Hyderabad man held for illegal transport of PDS rice at Kalapathar

Hyderabad: A man was arrested on Friday after the Telangana Civil Supplies Department and Kalapathar police jointly raided a premises in the city’s Kalapathar area and found him illegally transporting and storing public distribution system (PDS) rice.

The accused was identified as Muhammad Pasha. During the raid, teams of the Civil Supplies Department seized four quintals of PDS rice and 13 quintals of wheat from the store.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Kalalpathar Station House Officer (SHO) Mohamed Khaleel Pasha said, “The raid was conducted at 6 pm and the accused was arrested under provisions of the Civil Supplies Act.”