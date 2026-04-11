Hyderabad man held for illegal transport of PDS rice at Kalapathar

During the raid, teams of the Civil Supplies Department seized four quintals of PDS rice and 13 quintals of wheat from the store.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 11th April 2026 1:28 pm IST
Civil Supplies officials and Kalapathar police with accused Muhammad Pasha.
Civil Supplies officials and Kalapathar police with accused Muhammad Pasha.

Hyderabad: A man was arrested on Friday after the Telangana Civil Supplies Department and Kalapathar police jointly raided a premises in the city’s Kalapathar area and found him illegally transporting and storing public distribution system (PDS) rice.

The accused was identified as Muhammad Pasha. During the raid, teams of the Civil Supplies Department seized four quintals of PDS rice and 13 quintals of wheat from the store.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Kalalpathar Station House Officer (SHO) Mohamed Khaleel Pasha said, “The raid was conducted at 6 pm and the accused was arrested under provisions of the Civil Supplies Act.”

Subhan Bakery
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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 11th April 2026 1:28 pm IST

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