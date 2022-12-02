5 Tollywood stars who own lavish Vanity Vans in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tollywood celebrities spend the majority of their time on outdoor shoot locations or on the highways due to their fast-paced and constantly moving lifestyles. One of the most important necessities for them is their vanity van because of the nature of their profession, which demands that they always maintain a physically presentable and well-groomed look.

Celebs enjoy unwinding in these lavish wheels, which are customized to reflect the personalities of their owners. Whether it’s a quick wardrobe change, a power nap, or even a mid-shoot or post-wrap party, stars use vanity vans for multiple purposes. The custom-made interiors, both cozy and elegant, with lights all over the ceiling and walls, colorful pillows, and all the lavish makeovers these caravans get, will make you go gaga. Check out the list of Tollywood actors who own luxurious and multi-crore vanity vans in Hyderabad.

1. Allu Arjun

One of the richest actors in Tollywood Allu Arjun’s vanity van has been designed by Reddy Customs Caravan and is named ‘Falcon’. It is fully customized with ambient yet peaceful lighting. The interiors have been given a cool silver and black tone, giving them a futuristic look.

Every time I buy something big in my life… there is only one thought in my mind … “ People have showered soo much love…it’s the power of their love that I am being able to buy all this “ Gratitude forever . Thank you all ❤️. It’s my Vanity Van “FALCON” pic.twitter.com/pSRBjIFfy0 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 5, 2019

2. Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu is well-known for his extravagant and luxurious lifestyle. The actor owns a plush vanity van equipped with furniture and amenities. The automobile company DC is said to have customized it which is worth Rs 6.2 crore.

3. Prabhas

The pan-India superstar Prabhas is among the highest-paid stars in India charging over 100cr per film. Considering this, it comes as no surprise that the actor splurges his moolah on some luxurious things. His lavish Vanity Van is one among them. Recently, filmmaker Om Raut shared a glimpse of the newly upgraded vanity van, which was spotted on the sets of his upcoming film Adipurush.

4. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of the prominent stars down south, owns several swanky wheels in Hyderabad and her cute vanity van is among them. From getting her makeup done, changing outfits, and chilling out with her team, the actress is often spotted making most of her memories inside the vanity van.

5. Pawan Kalyan

Bheemla Nayak actor is among the most successful stars down south. Despite having a huge net worth and salary, Pawan Kalyan has always been known for his simple lifestyle. He owns a vanity van that he has decorated with a little modern elegance and a very neutral color theme.