50 Bangladeshi nationals sent to West Bengal for deportation

Officials stated that the Tamil Nadu police will formally hand over the nationals to the Border Security Force at the Haridaspur land border.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published:
BSF
Officials stated that the Tamil Nadu police will formally hand over the nationals to the Border Security Force at the Haridaspur land border in Bengal.

Salem (Tamil Nadu): As many as 50 Bangladeshi nationals were deported and sent to West Bengal by train to facilitate their repatriation, police said on Saturday, July 4.

The deportees, comprising 44 men and six women, were previously lodged at the special detention camp located within the Attur taluk office complex in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district. Following official deportation orders, the group was transported by road in three vans to Tiruchirappalli on July 3, amid tight security.

Upon reaching Tiruchirappalli, the individuals boarded a specially designated coach on the Howrah Express. They are being escorted on the train journey by a 40-member armed police team led by Salem Armed Reserve Deputy Superintendent of Police Sakthivel.

Subhan Bakery

Officials stated that the Tamil Nadu police will formally hand over the nationals to the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Haridaspur land border in West Bengal. The BSF will then process their final handover to the Bangladeshi authorities.

The Attur special camp, which was established to temporarily restrict the movement of undocumented immigrants, currently continues to house over 130 foreign nationals whose cases are pending or who are out on bail.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published:

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