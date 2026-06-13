7 Bangladeshi nationals held for staying illegally in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a joint operation, the Special Operations Team (SOT), Kukatpally Zone, and Jeedimetla police apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals who were allegedly residing illegally in the city without valid travel documents.

Acting on credible information and intelligence inputs that a few Bangladeshi nationals were staying in a rented house in the HAL area of Gajularamaram under the limits of Jeedimetla police station, a police team led by the Station House Officer (SHO) conducted a search operation at the premises.

During the raid, seven Bangladeshi nationals were found residing in the house. On verification, police found that none of them possessed valid passports, visas or any other documents authorising their stay in India.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the individuals had allegedly entered India illegally and had been residing unlawfully in different parts of the country before reaching Hyderabad, said G Mahesh, SHO Jeedimetla.

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All seven persons were taken into custody. Following directions issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Quthbullapur Zone, and senior police officials, necessary detention and restriction-on-movement orders were obtained against them.

The apprehended individuals are being shifted to the Deportation Centre at Jogipet in Medak district. Police said their deportation process has been initiated in accordance with legal procedures. After completion of the required formalities and verification by the competent authorities, they will be deported to Bangladesh and repatriated to their respective places of origin.

Police officials said efforts are being intensified to identify and take action against foreign nationals residing illegally in the city and urged citizens to share information about any such suspicious activity with law enforcement agencies.