Telangana Police bags national award for passport verification

Hyderabad: The Union Ministry of External Affairs has selected the Telangana Police Department for its Institutional Performance Award for the best police verification services in the country, recognising the department’s outstanding performance in passport verification for 2025-26.

According to local reports, Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand has been invited to New Delhi to receive the award on June 19, where External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will present it.

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The recognition was given for the department’s fast and transparent police verification services, with its technology-based verification system drawing national attention. Telangana Police has previously been acknowledged for its VeriFast app, a mobile-based platform developed to streamline passport application verifications.

The award is seen as further recognition of public-centric service delivery by the state police force and is expected to serve as a benchmark for other states.