Telangana Police bags national award for passport verification

The award is seen as further recognition of public-centric service delivery by the state police force and is expected to serve as a benchmark for other states.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Telangana police logo
Telangana police logo

Hyderabad: The Union Ministry of External Affairs has selected the Telangana Police Department for its Institutional Performance Award for the best police verification services in the country, recognising the department’s outstanding performance in passport verification for 2025-26.

According to local reports, Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand has been invited to New Delhi to receive the award on June 19, where External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will present it.

The recognition was given for the department’s fast and transparent police verification services, with its technology-based verification system drawing national attention. Telangana Police has previously been acknowledged for its VeriFast app, a mobile-based platform developed to streamline passport application verifications.

Subhan Bakery

The award is seen as further recognition of public-centric service delivery by the state police force and is expected to serve as a benchmark for other states.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button