Police bust illegal sex determination racket in Ranga Reddy

Hyderabad: Police have busted an alleged illegal sex determination racket operating in Vanasthalipuram in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district following a decoy operation conducted at a private hospital.

Police conduct decoy operation

According to police, the operation was carried out at Hayagreeva Hospital after receiving information about illegal prenatal sex determination tests. As part of the decoy operation, a woman constable in plain clothes was sent to the hospital to inquire about such tests.

Police said the hospital’s director and a receptionist allegedly assured her that the test could be arranged. She was subsequently referred to a laboratory technician at a clinic in Tukkuguda.

Based on the information gathered, police accompanied the woman constable to Sri Sai Dhanush Clinic Laboratory in Tukkuguda, where they allegedly caught a person conducting sex determination tests.

Police have registered a case against Hayagreeva Hospital director Korra Raju and two others, identified as Lokesh and Vijay Kumar. Further investigation is underway.

Officials said they are also probing whether additional individuals or a larger network were involved in the illegal operation.

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Illegal under PCDNDT Act

Sex determination tests for the purpose of identifying the gender of a foetus are prohibited under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act in India, except under specific medical circumstances permitted by law.