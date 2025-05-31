Crackdown on sex determination tests in Hyderabad, scanning centres fined

Hyderabad: In a strong crackdown on illegal gender testing, authorities in Hyderabad have imposed heavy fines on several hospitals and scanning centres for violating the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, who heads the PCPNDT monitoring committee, said action is being taken against facilities flouting the law. The inspections were carried out by a multi-member team led by the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) and senior health officials.

A total of 28 scanning centres, mostly in private hospitals in Hyderabad, were found violating norms. One was immediately sealed, while others were given a week’s time to correct their practices or face closure.

At a hospital in Saidabad, two unauthorized ultrasound machines were found. The hospital was fined Rs.2 lakh, and a case was registered under the PCPNDT Act.

At a private hospital in Secunderabad, a scanning machine was seized. Legal proceedings are ongoing against the hospital management.

In addition, 26 other centres were each fined Rs.50,000 during inspections for not following rules.

The Collector warned that repeated violations will lead to cancellation of registrations. He stressed that scanning centres must follow all rules, such as using approved machines, ensuring scans are done by qualified doctors, and reporting all pregnancy-related scans online.

To strengthen enforcement, 15 special teams have been formed to inspect scanning centres across Hyderabad and surrounding areas.

The campaign is aimed at curbing the illegal practice of sex determination, which is strictly banned under the PCPNDT Act.